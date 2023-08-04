- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Komeito Leader Natsuo Yamaguchi Plans to Visit China This Month
11:59 JST, August 4, 2023
Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party’s coalition partner Komeito, is planning to visit China Aug. 28-30 in the hopes of holding talks with President Xi Jinping and other dignitaries, several Komeito sources said.
If realized, the trip would be Yamaguchi’s first visit to China since August 2019. He aims to encourage warmer relations by resuming visits stopped amid the coronavirus pandemic.
