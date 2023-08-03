- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Ishin Members Hold Talks with Tsai in Taipei
13:21 JST, August 3, 2023
TAIPEI — Eight members of Nippon Ishin (Japan Innovation Party), including its leader Nobuyuki Baba, met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on Wednesday.
At the meeting, Tsai stated her gratitude for Japan’s repeatedly stressing to the international community the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. She also expressed hopes for deepening the relationship between Japan and Taiwan.
Prior to the talks with Tsai, Baba and other Ishin members met with former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je. Ko is the chairman of the opposition Taiwan People’s Party and will run in Taiwan’s presidential election in January next year. They exchanged views on how to deal with China and other issues.
