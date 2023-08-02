- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan PM Fumio Kishida Tells Ministers to Ensure Safe Fukushima Water Release
12:20 JST, August 2, 2023
Regarding the ocean discharge of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed relevant ministers to ensure safety, take thorough measures against harmful rumors and continue to provide detailed explanations both domestically and internationally.
The instructions were delivered at a meeting with Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Tetsuro Nomura, among others, at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.
Nishimura said at a press conference after the meeting that there has been no change to the government’s plan to start discharging treated water “around summer” from the crippled power plant managed by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
As for the specific timing, Nishimura said, “We will decide after confirming and sharing with the entire government the status of efforts to ensure safety and counter rumors.”
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Govt Explains Radar Defense System Plan to Okinawa Pref. Locals
-
International Organizations / Prevalence of Disinformation Has Japan Fighting Back
-
Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi to Visit 6 Countries in Asia, Africa by early August
-
G7 Eyes Targets to Mitigate Critical Mineral Import Risks
-
South Korea Demands Japan Withdraw Takeshima Claim in White Paper
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.
- Japanese Universities Struggling in World Ranking
- (Update2) Man, Daughter, Arrested on Suspicion of Decapitation at Hokkaido Hotel