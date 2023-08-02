Japan PM Fumio Kishida Tells Ministers to Ensure Safe Fukushima Water Release

AP file photo

A blue pipeline to transport seawater, part of the facility for the release of treated water into the sea from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, is seen in Fukushima Prefecture on July 14.

Regarding the ocean discharge of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed relevant ministers to ensure safety, take thorough measures against harmful rumors and continue to provide detailed explanations both domestically and internationally.

The instructions were delivered at a meeting with Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Tetsuro Nomura, among others, at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Nishimura said at a press conference after the meeting that there has been no change to the government’s plan to start discharging treated water “around summer” from the crippled power plant managed by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

As for the specific timing, Nishimura said, “We will decide after confirming and sharing with the entire government the status of efforts to ensure safety and counter rumors.”