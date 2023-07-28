Japan, India to Cooperate over G20 Summit

S.Jaishankar Twitter handle via AP

This photo from Indian Foreign Minister S.Jaishankar Twitter handle shows, him shaking hand with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi, left, before their meeting in New Delhi, India, Thursday, July 28, 2023.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, have affirmed their countries’ cooperation over the Group of 20 summit to be held in India in September.

The officials met in India on Thursday. The results of their meeting were announced by the Japanese Foreign Ministry on Friday.

India holds the rotating presidency of the G20 advanced and emerging economies this year, while Japan is the year’s president of the Group of Seven major powers.

Hayashi and Jaishankar agreed on the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to the ministry.