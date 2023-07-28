- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan, India to Cooperate over G20 Summit
17:29 JST, July 28, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, have affirmed their countries’ cooperation over the Group of 20 summit to be held in India in September.
The officials met in India on Thursday. The results of their meeting were announced by the Japanese Foreign Ministry on Friday.
India holds the rotating presidency of the G20 advanced and emerging economies this year, while Japan is the year’s president of the Group of Seven major powers.
Hayashi and Jaishankar agreed on the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to the ministry.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Govt Explains Radar Defense System Plan to Okinawa Pref. Locals
-
EU Rapidly Fortifying Relations with Japan
-
International Organizations / Prevalence of Disinformation Has Japan Fighting Back
-
Japan-South Korea Rapprochement Fueled by China Concerns
-
Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi to Visit 6 Countries in Asia, Africa by early August
JN ACCESS RANKING