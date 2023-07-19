- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Zelenskyy Discusses Reconstruction Aid with JICA Chief
14:41 JST, July 19, 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the Japan International Cooperation Agency in Kyiv on Tuesday to discuss reconstruction support, including landmine clearance.
JICA President Akihiko Tanaka was visiting Ukraine.
According to a statement from the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for JICA support, which has exceeded $1.1 billion (approximately ¥150 billion) since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.
He highlighted the support priorities, such as equipment for landmine clearance and rehabilitation facilities for injured soldiers. He also expressed an expectation for Japan’s contribution to Ukraine’s reconstruction, particularly in the manufacturing of lithium batteries and automobiles.
Zelenskyy also mentioned the joint declaration by the Group of Seven countries, which promises to ensure Ukraine’s security, and expressed great appreciation for Japan’s role as the chairing country in this context.
