Japan, UAE to Work Closely Toward Decarbonization
17:18 JST, July 18, 2023
ABU DHABI (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday agreed with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that their countries will work even more closely to realize a decarbonized society.
Japan and the UAE will strengthen cooperation on decarbonization and clean energy and lead the international community to the success of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28, said a joint statement issued by the two leaders, who met in Abu Dhabi.
The UAE will host the U.N. climate talks, slated to start in November.
The statement confirmed that the two countries will stick to the target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It also called on all parties to the convention to step up their efforts to attain the target.
At the meeting with Mohamed, Kishida said, “Japan and the UAE have ramped up cooperation not only in conventional energy sectors but also in clean energy areas such as hydrogen and ammonia.” The two leaders agreed to advance cooperation in the area of cutting-edge technology including decarbonized fuels.
With China’s apparent hegemonic ambitions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in mind, Kishida said, “We definitely do not tolerate any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force.”
Mohamed said he flatly rejects any invasion of national sovereignty.
Kishida and Mohamed agreed to enhance bilateral security cooperation after their countries signed an agreement on the transfer of defense equipment and technology in May this year.
The two leaders also confirmed cooperation at the U.N. Security Council, where both countries are nonpermanent members.
