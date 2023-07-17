LDP’s Motegi Visits Warsaw Facility to Support Ukrainian Evacuees

Mai Fukuda / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi visits a facility in Warsaw that supports children and their parents who evacuated from Ukraine, on Friday.

WARSAW — Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi visited a facility in Warsaw that supports parents and children who evacuated from Ukraine.

Motegi on Friday presented the children with kendama, a Japanese cup and ball game, and taught them how to play.

“It is important to support those who are forced to live away from their homeland for a long period of time,” Motegi told reporters after the visit. “I hope that peace will return as soon as possible, and I want to help them return to their beautiful land.”

Later in the day, Motegi met with Jadwiga Emilewicz, the Polish government’s plenipotentiary for Polish-Ukrainian development cooperation and conveyed that Japan will offer public and private support for Ukraine’s restoration and reconstruction.