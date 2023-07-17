- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
LDP’s Motegi Visits Warsaw Facility to Support Ukrainian Evacuees
1:00 JST, July 17, 2023
WARSAW — Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi visited a facility in Warsaw that supports parents and children who evacuated from Ukraine.
Motegi on Friday presented the children with kendama, a Japanese cup and ball game, and taught them how to play.
“It is important to support those who are forced to live away from their homeland for a long period of time,” Motegi told reporters after the visit. “I hope that peace will return as soon as possible, and I want to help them return to their beautiful land.”
Later in the day, Motegi met with Jadwiga Emilewicz, the Polish government’s plenipotentiary for Polish-Ukrainian development cooperation and conveyed that Japan will offer public and private support for Ukraine’s restoration and reconstruction.
