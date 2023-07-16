Japan, UAE to Sign Education-Field Memorandum

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Japan and the United Arab Emirates plan to sign a memorandum to enhance cooperation in the education field.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida — who left Japan Sunday on a tour of the Middle East — is scheduled to meet UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed on Monday, when they are expected to ink the agreement.

It will be the first time for Japan to conclude an education-related deal with the UAE.

The memorandum relates to information-sharing between schools in the two countries and enhancing cooperation among administrative and educational experts.

The agreement also addresses the sharing of high-level knowledge on the management and operation of elementary, junior high, senior high schools and universities, and the optimal way to evaluate students’ achievements.

Japanese-style educational activities, which include morning gatherings and having students clean school buildings, have stirred interest among emerging countries, many of which regard the Japanese approach as being effective in teaching students about discipline and cooperation.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has enthusiastically promoted Japanese-style schooling.

The UAE is keen to foster human resources to diversify its industrial sector as it looks to step back from its reliance on oil exports.

Japan and the UAE are also scheduled to sign a memorandum on space development-related cooperation in the public and private sectors.

Tokyo is reportedly hopeful that these agreements will foster a positive view and better understanding of Japan in the UAE. The Japanese government also aims to encourage talented students in the UAE to enroll in Japanese schools and universities.