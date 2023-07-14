Japanese PM Forgoes One-on-One Meeting with Zelenskyy Due to Time Constraints

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Vilnius on Wednesday.

KAUNAS, Lithuania — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decided not to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which had been arranged in conjunction with the NATO summit meeting in Lithuania. Kishida informed reporters on Wednesday in Kaunas, Lithuania.

“The NATO meeting prolonged significantly,” Kishida cited as his reason, and instead held a short informal talk with him.