- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japanese PM Forgoes One-on-One Meeting with Zelenskyy Due to Time Constraints
14:10 JST, July 14, 2023
KAUNAS, Lithuania — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decided not to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which had been arranged in conjunction with the NATO summit meeting in Lithuania. Kishida informed reporters on Wednesday in Kaunas, Lithuania.
“The NATO meeting prolonged significantly,” Kishida cited as his reason, and instead held a short informal talk with him.
