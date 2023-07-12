Japan, NATO to Cooperate on Outer Space, False Info

Reuters

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg meet during a NATO summit in Vilnius on Wednesday.

Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12 (Jiji Press) — Japan and NATO on Wednesday released a new document to expand their cooperation to newly cover outer space security and false information and strengthen their dialogue.

The Individually Tailored Partnership Program, or ITPP, terms disinformation, often spread by pro-Beijing and pro-Kremlin campaigns, as a new threat.

According to the document, Japan will be given more opportunities to participate in NATO exercises as an observer to enhance its response capabilities in the area.

The document was released by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who had talks on the sidelines of the NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius from Tuesday.

The ITPP covers the four years through 2026, replacing the existing Individual Partnership and Cooperation Program to elevate the Japan-NATO cooperation to new heights that reflect emerging problems.

The new document lays out 16 areas of cooperation, up from nine in the existing document. The newly added areas also include emerging disruptive technologies involving artificial intelligence and quantum technology.

The two sides will promote working-level cooperation including by allowing Japan to participate in training by NATO-linked organizations. Progress in Japan-NATO cooperation will be checked by a consultative body.