LDP’s Motegi Meets Peruvian President in Lima

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi speaks at an event in Tokyo in May.

By Mai Fukuda / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

12:45 JST, July 12, 2023

LIMA — Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi met with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte this week and agreed to deepen relations between Japan and Peru.

During the meeting, they also confirmed their cooperation toward the success of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting that Peru will chair next year.

“Peru, which faces the Pacific Ocean, is a member of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and it is important to expand our cooperation,” Motegi told reporters after the meeting on Monday.

Motegi also met Peru’s Foreign Minister Ana Gervasi and exchanged views on international affairs, including Ukraine and East Asia.

