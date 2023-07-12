- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
LDP’s Motegi Meets Peruvian President in Lima
12:45 JST, July 12, 2023
LIMA — Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi met with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte this week and agreed to deepen relations between Japan and Peru.
During the meeting, they also confirmed their cooperation toward the success of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting that Peru will chair next year.
“Peru, which faces the Pacific Ocean, is a member of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and it is important to expand our cooperation,” Motegi told reporters after the meeting on Monday.
Motegi also met Peru’s Foreign Minister Ana Gervasi and exchanged views on international affairs, including Ukraine and East Asia.
