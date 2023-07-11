- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
More Discussions Needed on NATO’s Tokyo Office: German Official
17:55 JST, July 11, 2023
BERLIN (Jiji Press) — NATO may need more time to discuss a proposal for establishing a liaison office in Tokyo, a senior German official said Monday.
The official suggested that other forms of mechanism may be possible to strengthen cooperation between Japan and NATO.
French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed opposition to establishing a NATO Tokyo office, while the United States seems to be positive about the proposal.
