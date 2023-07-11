More Discussions Needed on NATO’s Tokyo Office: German Official

REUTERS

A NATO flag stands on the day of a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 11, 2023.

BERLIN (Jiji Press) — NATO may need more time to discuss a proposal for establishing a liaison office in Tokyo, a senior German official said Monday.

The official suggested that other forms of mechanism may be possible to strengthen cooperation between Japan and NATO.

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed opposition to establishing a NATO Tokyo office, while the United States seems to be positive about the proposal.