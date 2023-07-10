Home>POLITICS>POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida Planning to Meet Zelenskyy in Lithuania at NATO meeting

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, shakes hand with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before their meeting Hiroshima. in May.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

22:33 JST, July 10, 2023

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lithuania at NATO meeting to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to government sources.

