- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida Planning to Meet Zelenskyy in Lithuania at NATO meeting
22:33 JST, July 10, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lithuania at NATO meeting to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to government sources.
