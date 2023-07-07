S. Korea Says Fukushima Water Release Meets Safety Standards

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A view of South Korean national flag

SEOUL (Jiji Press) — The South Korean government said Friday that Japan’s plan to release treated water into the sea from the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant meets international safety standards, including those set by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The discharge will have little impact on South Korean waters, the government said after nearly two years of its own analysis of the Japanese plan, including an on-site inspection of the plant in May.

The assessment was based on the assumption that the water discharge plan is carried out as planned, Bang Moon-kyu, minister of government policy coordination, said at a press conference. A final judgment will be made after Japan finalizes the plan, he said.

Bang reiterated Seoul’s position that it respects an IAEA report, released earlier this week, that said the Japanese water discharge plan is consistent with international safety standards.

Many citizens in South Korea are concerned about possible safety hazards from the water release. A survey released by Gallup Korea on June 30 showed that 78% of surveyed South Koreans are worried about the discharge.