Japan Pledges Additional Aid over Turkey Quake

A woman sits in front of a large pile of debris in the city center of Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, on March 5.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan will provide additional aid over a powerful earthquake that struck southern Turkey in February, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their phone talks on Thursday.

The additional aid will include ¥5 billion in grants, mainly to help the quake-hit country clear debris and procure medical equipment and heavy machinery, and ¥80 billion in loans for recovery and reconstruction projects.

Kishida said that Japan is preparing to provide technical cooperation based on its expertise. In response, Erdogan expressed his gratitude.

The Japanese leader also congratulated Erdogan on his re-election as president of Turkey in May and on the 100th anniversary of the country’s establishment.

Kishida said that he expects Turkey to become more and more prosperous in the next 100 years under the leadership of Erdogan.