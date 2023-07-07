Ex-Japan PM Suga Holds Talks with India’s Modi

Tatsuya Tanoue / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks at a meeting attended by businesspeople from Japan and India in New Delhi on Thursday.

NEW DELHI (Jiji Press) — Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, chairman of the Japan-India Association, a goodwill organization promoting exchanges between the two countries, met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

According to the Indian government, Suga and Modi discussed investment and economic cooperation, as well as ways to deepen the two countries’ special strategic global partnership.

Modi welcomed officials from the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, who accompanied Suga to the meeting, and called on the Japanese side to expand investment in India.

Suga is on his first visit to India since he became chairman of the Japan-India Association in January.

Earlier on Thursday, Suga attended a meeting jointly hosted by Keidanren and the Confederation of Indian Industry. In his speech, Suga called on local businesspeople to deepen cooperation with Japanese companies and contribute to the development of economic relations between Japan and India.

He also took part in a gathering aimed at promoting exchanges between Japanese and Indian lawmakers.