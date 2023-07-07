Japan to Create Informational Videos about Treated Water Discharge in Multiple Languages

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Foreign Ministry building in Tokyo

To counter the spread of disinformation online regarding Japan’s planned discharge of treated water into the sea, the government will create online videos in multiple languages.

The videos will explain why the ocean discharge is safe from scientific viewpoints.

For instance, videos will introduce the advanced liquid processing system (ALPS) that removes most radioactive materials from the treated water to be released from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant being decommissioned by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

“Incorrect information is being disseminated via social media,” a senior Foreign Ministry official said. “We will encourage the public to understand the situation accurately, through careful, in-depth explanations, fact by fact.”