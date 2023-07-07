- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan to Create Informational Videos about Treated Water Discharge in Multiple Languages
6:00 JST, July 7, 2023
To counter the spread of disinformation online regarding Japan’s planned discharge of treated water into the sea, the government will create online videos in multiple languages.
The videos will explain why the ocean discharge is safe from scientific viewpoints.
For instance, videos will introduce the advanced liquid processing system (ALPS) that removes most radioactive materials from the treated water to be released from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant being decommissioned by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
“Incorrect information is being disseminated via social media,” a senior Foreign Ministry official said. “We will encourage the public to understand the situation accurately, through careful, in-depth explanations, fact by fact.”
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Gives SpaceX’s Starlink Satellite Constellation Trial Run
-
Japan Sole Nation to Dispatch Male Minister to G7 Gender-Equality Meeting
-
Japan Seeks to Export Used F-15 Jet Engines to Indonesia
-
Ballistic Missiles Fired by North Korea May Have Fallen into Japan’s EEZ
-
Child Allowances in Japan to be Expanded from Oct. 2024
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- British-born Herbalist Venetia Stanley-Smith Dies at 72
- 2 GSDF Members Killed After Cadet Allegedly Opens Fire on Personnel in Japan
- (Update 2) Large Explosion in Shimbashi, Central Tokyo, 4 Injured