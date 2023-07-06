Japan, South Korea Leaders Likely to Meet Over Release of Fukushima Treated Water

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shake hands at the South Korean presidential office in Seoul on May 7.

Arrangements are being made for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Lithuania next week, according to government sources.

Some South Korean media outlets have criticized, without sufficient grounds, the ocean release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Kishida intends to explain directly to Yoon the safety, management system and other matters related to the release, in order to seek understanding from people in South Korea.

The two-day NATO summit is scheduled to start Tuesday.