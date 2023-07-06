- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
U.S. Welcomes IAEA Report on Fukushima Water Release
12:10 JST, July 6, 2023
WASHINGTON, July 5 (Jiji Press) — The U.S. government welcomes an International Atomic Energy Agency report confirming the safety of the planned release of treated water into the sea from the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, a spokesperson said Wednesday.
“Japan has proactively coordinated with the IAEA on its plans and conducted a science-based and transparent process,” Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.
The IAEA report, published Tuesday, concluded that Japan’s plan on the water release from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant, which suffered a triple meltdown following a massive earthquake and subsequent tsunami March 11, 2011, meets international safety standards.
“We look forward to Japan’s continued cooperation with the IAEA as its process moves forward,” Miller added.
