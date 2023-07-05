Home>POLITICS>POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
S. Korea ‘Respects’ Conclusions of IAEA Report on Fukushima Ocean Discharge

Reuters file photo
The storage tanks for treated water are seen at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 1 2021.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:45 JST, July 5, 2023

SEOUL – Seoul “respects” the conclusions of an International Atomic Energy Agency report that states Japan’s plans to release into the sea treated water stored at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant are consistent with IAEA Safety Standards, South Korean government officials said at a press conference Wednesday.

