- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
S. Korea ‘Respects’ Conclusions of IAEA Report on Fukushima Ocean Discharge
13:45 JST, July 5, 2023
SEOUL – Seoul “respects” the conclusions of an International Atomic Energy Agency report that states Japan’s plans to release into the sea treated water stored at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant are consistent with IAEA Safety Standards, South Korean government officials said at a press conference Wednesday.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
-
Japan Gives SpaceX’s Starlink Satellite Constellation Trial Run
-
Japan Seeks to Export Used F-15 Jet Engines to Indonesia
-
Japan Sole Nation to Dispatch Male Minister to G7 Gender-Equality Meeting
-
Japan Ruling Party Having Doubts Over Junior Partner Going Into Lower House Election
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- British-born Herbalist Venetia Stanley-Smith Dies at 72
- 2 GSDF Members Killed After Cadet Allegedly Opens Fire on Personnel in Japan