Japan, EU to Strengthen Cooperation on Digital Field, AI Rules

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Digital minister Taro Kono

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan and the European Union said in a joint statement on Monday that they will strengthen their cooperation in the digital field, including regular talks on artificial intelligence rules.

The two sides also said that they will continue discussions on the importance of an open and secure communications infrastructure as technology development for sixth-generation, or 6G, communications standards has started.

The joint statement was adopted at the day’s ministerial-level meeting in Tokyo, which was attended by digital minister Taro Kono and communications minister Takeaki Matsumoto, as well as European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton.

In an online press conference, Breton said that the EU and Japan “have excellent economic ties” and “share similar concerns on the economic security.”

“We confirmed that we will be more united than ever,” Kono said.

Ahead of the ministerial meeting, Matsumoto and Breton held talks and exchanged a memorandum of cooperation on submarine cables connecting Japan and the EU.

The two officials shared the view that an undersea cable through the Arctic Ocean could lead to the revitalization of data distribution and agreed to promote cooperation based on the opinions of related countries and companies.