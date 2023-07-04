IAEA Report Finds Fukushima Treated Water Release ‘Consistent With International Standards’

Pool via Reuters

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, waits to meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before presenting IAEA’s comprehensive report on Fukushima Treated Water Release at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report released Tuesday that Japan’s planned ocean discharge of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant is “consistent with relevant international safety standards.”

Under TEPCO’s plan, treated water containing tritium will be diluted with seawater until the concentration is less than one-fortieth of the regulatory standard of 60,000 becquerels per liter. The treated water will then be released into the ocean about a kilometer from the coast via an underground tunnel.

Some countries have been expressing concerns over the environmental impact of the release, but the IAEA concluded in the report that the planned release “will have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.”