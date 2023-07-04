- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
IAEA Report Finds Fukushima Treated Water Release ‘Consistent With International Standards’
17:29 JST, July 4, 2023
The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report released Tuesday that Japan’s planned ocean discharge of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant is “consistent with relevant international safety standards.”
Under TEPCO’s plan, treated water containing tritium will be diluted with seawater until the concentration is less than one-fortieth of the regulatory standard of 60,000 becquerels per liter. The treated water will then be released into the ocean about a kilometer from the coast via an underground tunnel.
Some countries have been expressing concerns over the environmental impact of the release, but the IAEA concluded in the report that the planned release “will have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.”
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
-
Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
-
Japan Gives SpaceX’s Starlink Satellite Constellation Trial Run
-
Japan Seeks to Export Used F-15 Jet Engines to Indonesia
-
Japan Sole Nation to Dispatch Male Minister to G7 Gender-Equality Meeting
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
- British-born Herbalist Venetia Stanley-Smith Dies at 72