- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Ex-Japan PM Suga to Visit India Next Week
14:17 JST, June 29, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, chairman of the Japan-India Association, will visit India from Tuesday through July 7, his office said Wednesday.
It will be his first trip to the South Asian nation since Suga replaced the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as chairman of the group working to promote economic and cultural ties between the two countries in January.
During the visit, Suga is expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as inspect high-speed railway operations in Ahmedabad.
