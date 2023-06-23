Home>POLITICS>POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japanese Govt Responds to Biden’s Remarks on Japan’s Defense Capabilities

Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration’s actions to battle climate change and protect the environment during a visit to Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve, in Palo Alto, Calif. on June 19.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:39 JST, June 23, 2023

The Japanese government filed a response to the U.S. government after U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he persuaded Japanese leaders to strengthen defense capalirties.

Biden made his remarks during a rally of his supporters. The Japanese government apparently conveyed to the U.S. side that “the decision to increase defense spending is made by Japan.”

