Japanese Govt Responds to Biden’s Remarks on Japan’s Defense Capabilities

Reuters

The Japanese government filed a response to the U.S. government after U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he persuaded Japanese leaders to strengthen defense capalirties.

Biden made his remarks during a rally of his supporters. The Japanese government apparently conveyed to the U.S. side that “the decision to increase defense spending is made by Japan.”