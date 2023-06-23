- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan’s New Law to Promote LGBT Understanding Takes Effect
13:05 JST, June 23, 2023
TOKYO June 23 (Jiji Press) — Japan’s new law aimed at promoting understanding of LGBT and other sexual minorities went into force on Friday.
The law warns against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
The government established a section at the Cabinet Office in charge of the matter as the law obliges it to draw up a basic plan to expand public understanding of sexual diversity and report progress once a year.
The law also calls for efforts to ensure all people live with peace of mind in response to concerns that men may use women’s toilets by claiming to be women.
The new law is based on a bill prepared by a suprapartisan group of lawmakers in 2021. Parliament passed the bill after modifying some provisions to reflect concerns among conservative lawmakers cautious about such legislation.
However, conservative lawmakers are still critical of the law, while some sexual minorities are complaining that it would promote discrimination.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
-
Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
-
Japan Mulls Introducing “Digital Nomad” Visa
-
Macron Opposes NATO’s Plan to Open Office in Tokyo
-
Japan Seeks to Export Used F-15 Jet Engines to Indonesia
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
- Japan Mulls Introducing “Digital Nomad” Visa