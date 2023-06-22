Japan to Hold Own Ukraine Reconstruction Promotion Conference

Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi addresses the opening session on the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

London, June 21 (Jiji Press)—The Japanese government will hold a Japan-Ukraine economic recovery promotion conference at year-end or early next year, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday.

“For the sake of Ukrainian people, we will boldly implement reconstruction assistance measures that are unique to Japan,” Hayashi said, referring to Japan’s recoveries from the devastations caused by World War II and the two extremely powerful earthquakes in 1995 and 2011.

He unveiled the plan at a two-day international conference on reconstruction of the Russian aggression-battered East European nation that started in London the same day.

The Japanese government, which has been discussing measures to help Ukraine rebuild infrastructure and revitalize its industries, aims to promote private-sector firms’ participation in its assistance initiative through the planned conference because the initiative requires massive funds, people familiar with the matter said.

According to Hayashi, Japan plans to offer in the medium to long term support for removing land mines and debris, restoring power supply systems and other basic infrastructure, reconstructing the agricultural and industrial sectors and strengthening democracy and governance.

“Efforts for regaining peace in Ukraine are also indispensable,” he said, reiterating Japan’s policy of keeping strong sanctions against Russia in place.