Kishida Says He Will Not Dissolve the House of Representatives During Current Diet Session
18:53 JST, June 15, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will not dissolve the House of Representatives during the current Diet session, he told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday evening.
