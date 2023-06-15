Home>POLITICS>POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida Says He Will Not Dissolve the House of Representatives During Current Diet Session

18:53 JST, June 15, 2023

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will not dissolve the House of Representatives during the current Diet session, he told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday evening.

