- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Palau Shows Understanding for Fukushima Water Release
16:48 JST, June 15, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Visiting Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. on Wednesday showed understanding for the planned release into the sea of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.
At a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, the president said he understood Japan’s efforts to ensure the safety of the water release, based on his visit a day earlier to the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant in Fukushima Prefecture.
Kishida stressed that Japan will never release the treated water in a way that affects human health and the marine environment.
Meanwhile, the two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region in the face of China’s growing influence in the South Pacific.
Palau maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
-
Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
-
Japan Mulls Introducing “Digital Nomad” Visa
-
Macron Opposes NATO’s Plan to Open Office in Tokyo
-
Govt Cracks Down on Solar Panel Operators Overdeveloping Land
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status