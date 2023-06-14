IAEA Chief Plans to Visit Japan to Discuss Discharge of Treated Water

Reuters

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi is making arrangements to visit Japan in early July for meetings about the planned release into the ocean of treated water that contains tritium from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, a government source said.

The nuclear watchdog conducted surveys on the safety of the planned discharge and will soon draw up its final report.

Grossi is expected to discuss the report with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Japan is seeking global understanding by gaining a positive safety assessment from the IAEA, an agency to which several countries opposed to the discharge, such as China, belong.