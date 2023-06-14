- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
IAEA Chief Plans to Visit Japan to Discuss Discharge of Treated Water
13:39 JST, June 14, 2023
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi is making arrangements to visit Japan in early July for meetings about the planned release into the ocean of treated water that contains tritium from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, a government source said.
The nuclear watchdog conducted surveys on the safety of the planned discharge and will soon draw up its final report.
Grossi is expected to discuss the report with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Japan is seeking global understanding by gaining a positive safety assessment from the IAEA, an agency to which several countries opposed to the discharge, such as China, belong.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
-
Japan Mulls Introducing “Digital Nomad” Visa
-
Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
-
Macron Opposes NATO’s Plan to Open Office in Tokyo
-
Govt Cracks Down on Solar Panel Operators Overdeveloping Land
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status