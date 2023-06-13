Govt Revises Basic Plan on Space Policy

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government on Tuesday formally decided on the revised Basic Plan on Space Policy that lays out the course of space policy for the next 10 years.

“I hope the government will work as one to push ahead with its space policy, in order to maintain and strengthen the self-sustainability of space activities and lead the world,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the day’s meeting of the government’s Strategic Headquarters for Space Development, headed by him.

The basic plan, revised for the first time in three years, was adopted at the headquarters’ meeting.

In addition to placing continued emphasis on space security, the revised plan included the strengthening of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s functions and roles, as well as the strategic nurturing of and support for internationally competitive companies.

The plan also called for working out the government’s space technology strategy to identify technologies common to the security and civilian fields and promote their development.

Elsewhere at the headquarters’ meeting, the government adopted its first strategic document dedicated to the space security field.

Regarding space as a major stage of geopolitical competition of national power, including in the areas of diplomacy, defense, economy and intelligence, the document stated that Japan will strengthen cooperation with its ally and other countries to deal with risks such as antisatellite weapons.