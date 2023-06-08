- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida Expected to Meet with EU Commission, Council Heads
13:09 JST, June 8, 2023
BRUSSELS — Arrangements are being made for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit Brussels next month to meet with European Union leaders, after he attends a NATO summit in Lithuania, according to a senior EU official.
Planned to be held on July 13, the day after the end of the two-day NATO summit, the meeting is expected to be attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.
The EU has been strengthening relations with Japan amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As the two sides are facing growing threats from China and Russia, the leaders are expected to use the meeting to discuss their cooperation in such areas as ensuring security in the Indo-Pacific region and protecting critical infrastructure systems.
