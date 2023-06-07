Hayashi to Attend Finance, Development Meeting in Paris　

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, center, is seen surrounded by reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on May 31.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is making arrangements to attend a high-level international meeting on development and finance in Paris on June 22-23, government sources said.

Participants in the meeting are likely to discuss measures to provide development funds to emerging and developing countries, collectively called the Global South.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres are among the high-profile figures expected to attend the meeting hosted by the French government.

The participants are expected to discuss issues, such as the debt crisis facing developing countries, and affirm that Group of Seven countries and international organizations will work together to deal with such issues.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in January, had expressed his intention to hold this meeting after the G7 summit in Hiroshima, which took place in May.