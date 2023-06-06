Foreign Minister Hayashi, ASEAN Secretary General Confirm Cooperation Ahead of Commemorative Tokyo Summit

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is seen at the Prime Minister’s Office on May 31.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Kao Kim Hourn, secretary general of the Association of Southeast Asia Nations, have confirmed their close cooperation in preparation for a commemorative summit in Tokyo in December to mark the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan ties.

Hayashi and Kao met at the Foreign Ministry building in Tokyo on Monday.

Regarding an ASEAN-related foreign ministers’ meeting in Indonesia scheduled for July, Hayashi said, “[We’d like to] issue a strong message on imminent international issues.”

Hayashi and Kao also agreed to cooperate in an ASEAN-proposed regional cooperation initiative dubbed the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.