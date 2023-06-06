- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Foreign Minister Hayashi, ASEAN Secretary General Confirm Cooperation Ahead of Commemorative Tokyo Summit
12:52 JST, June 6, 2023
Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Kao Kim Hourn, secretary general of the Association of Southeast Asia Nations, have confirmed their close cooperation in preparation for a commemorative summit in Tokyo in December to mark the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan ties.
Hayashi and Kao met at the Foreign Ministry building in Tokyo on Monday.
Regarding an ASEAN-related foreign ministers’ meeting in Indonesia scheduled for July, Hayashi said, “[We’d like to] issue a strong message on imminent international issues.”
Hayashi and Kao also agreed to cooperate in an ASEAN-proposed regional cooperation initiative dubbed the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.
