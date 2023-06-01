Govt Extends Expressway Toll Collection Period

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A section of the Metropolitan Expressway in Tokyo is seen on Sept. 27, 2022.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Diet enacted legislation Wednesday to extend the toll collection period for expressways across the country by up to 50 years until 2115.

The extension is aimed at securing funds necessary to update aging tunnels and bridges as expressway toll revenue is projected to drop due to the country’s declining population.

The funds will also be used to make all expressways have four lanes, a measure expected to help ease traffic congestion and reduce risks of expressway blockages during disasters.