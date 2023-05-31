- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Govt Sets Goal to Halve Heatstroke Deaths by 2030
11:00 JST, May 31, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government said Tuesday it has set a target of halving the number of deaths from heatstroke by 2030 from an annual average of 1,295 in the past five years.
The target was included in a five-year action plan adopted at a Cabinet meeting in line with a law revised in April to enhance efforts to fight heatstroke.
The action plan includes asking elderly people to use air conditioners appropriately and take enough water and salt between April and September.
