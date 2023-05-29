- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Son to Resign as PM Secretary on Thursday
19:21 JST, May 29, 2023
Prime Minister Fumiio Kishida’s eldest son will resign from secretary to the prime minister in charge of political affairs on Thursday, the government announced Monday.
Weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun has published an article that Shotaro Kishida, 32, held a year-end party with his relatives at the prime minister’s official residence late last year, and took pictures in an official place where distinguished guests are invited.
The prime minister had issued a stern warning to his son after the magazine report.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo