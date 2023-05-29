Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Son to Resign as PM Secretary on Thursday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shotaro Kishida

Prime Minister Fumiio Kishida’s eldest son will resign from secretary to the prime minister in charge of political affairs on Thursday, the government announced Monday.

Weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun has published an article that Shotaro Kishida, 32, held a year-end party with his relatives at the prime minister’s official residence late last year, and took pictures in an official place where distinguished guests are invited.

The prime minister had issued a stern warning to his son after the magazine report.