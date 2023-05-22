Home>POLITICS>POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
PM Kishida Denies Early Dissolution of Lower House

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:26 JST, May 22, 2023

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida denied on Sunday that he would dissolve the House of Representatives early and call a general election.

Asked at a press conference in Hiroshima whether he would dissolve the lower house if opposition parties submit a no-confidence motion against the Cabinet, Kishida said, “Our top priority is to achieve results on important policy issues. I’m not thinking about dissolving the lower house for a general election at the moment.”

Only about one month remains until the end of the current ordinary Diet session on June 21.

