Quad Leaders to Meet in Hiroshima Instead of Sydney
15:19 JST, May 18, 2023
SYDNEY (Jiji Press) — Leaders of the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India are planning to meet in Hiroshima instead of Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday.
The Quad leaders previously planned to meet in the Australian city on May 24, but they are now considering gathering in Hiroshima on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit, after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled a trip to Australia and Papua New Guinea.
Albanese said at a press conference that the Quad leaders “are attempting to get together over” the G7 summit period. G7 leaders meet in Hiroshima Friday through Sunday.
The Quad leaders are expected to discuss security and economic cooperation to ensure the stability of the Indo-Pacific region.
