Quad Leaders to Meet in Hiroshima Instead of Sydney

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

From left: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U.S. President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pose for a photo at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on May 24.

SYDNEY (Jiji Press) — Leaders of the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India are planning to meet in Hiroshima instead of Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday.

The Quad leaders previously planned to meet in the Australian city on May 24, but they are now considering gathering in Hiroshima on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit, after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled a trip to Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Albanese said at a press conference that the Quad leaders “are attempting to get together over” the G7 summit period. G7 leaders meet in Hiroshima Friday through Sunday.

The Quad leaders are expected to discuss security and economic cooperation to ensure the stability of the Indo-Pacific region.