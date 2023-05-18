Kishida Asks Global Chip Makers to Invest in Japan

Jiji Press

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, third from right, exchanges views with executives of foreign semiconductor companies at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida asked top executives of foreign semiconductor manufacturers to aggressively invest in Japan and cooperate with Japanese companies during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important from the perspective of economic security, and he hopes to strengthen the competitiveness of the semiconductor industry with the help of major overseas companies.

The attendees were seven top executives from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.; U.S. firms Intel Corp., IBM Corp., Micron Technology, Inc. and Applied Materials, Inc.; Samsung Electronics Co. of South Korea; and imec, a Belgian research and development organization. It is rare for executives from major global chip makers to gather.

The agenda included the environment surrounding the semiconductor industry and the strengthening of supply chains. During the meeting, Micron said it will invest in the development and mass production of cutting-edge semiconductors. Meanwhile, Samsung expressed its intention to consider investing in a research and development center in Japan.

At the meeting Kishida said, “The government will work to help further expand direct investment in Japan and support the semiconductor industry.” Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who attended the meeting, told reporters afterward, “Many [participants] voiced a positive outlook on Japan’s efforts, especially stressing their willingness to expand investment and place emphasis on Japan.”

In Japan, there are many companies with world-leading technology in the production of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and materials. Through the exchange of opinions with the executives, Kishida apparently aimed to promote cooperation between the major global chip makers and Japanese companies.