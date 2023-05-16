Japan Holds 1st Meeting to Drive Investment in Ukraine

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida enters the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday morning.

The first in a series of meetings on supporting Ukraine’s reconstruction has been held among related government ministries and agencies, with the aim of promoting investment in Ukraine by Japanese companies.

At the start of the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida explained that during his visit to Ukraine in March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had expressed a strong hope that Japan would provide support for his country’s reconstruction.

Citing the rebuilding of infrastructure and industry in particular, Kishida said: “We’d like to contribute through Japan’s financial power. I ask that you map out the reconstruction support measures only Japan can enact.”

Attendees included director-general-level officials of such related ministries and agencies as the Foreign Ministry, the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry and the Finance Ministry. The meetings are to discuss how to improve the investment environment in Ukraine and what form Japan’s official development assistance should take, among other topics, ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima from Friday and international conferences on Ukraine’s reconstruction to be held thereafter.

At a press conference on Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that in connection with these discussions the Japanese government has invited to Japan a group of 10 people that includes senior government officials from Ukraine, who are to visit from Sunday to May 26.

As part of Japan’s reconstruction support for Ukraine, the 10 plan to visit six prefectures, including Hiroshima and Hyogo, to learn from local Japanese government officials about how to rebuild, such as through relevant legislation, reconstruction plans and support for victims.