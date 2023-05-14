Nippon Ishin Retains Leader after Local Election Victory

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nippon Ishin leader Nobuyuki Baba speaks at an extraordinary party convention in Osaka on Sunday.

OSAKA (Jiji Press) — Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) decided Sunday to forgo a leadership election after achieving its goal of winning a total of 600 local assembly seats in last month’s unified local elections across the country.

Nippon Ishin leader Nobuyuki Baba won endorsement from a majority of party members at an extraordinary party convention in Osaka on the day.

The Osaka-based party now aims to overtake the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan to become the largest opposition force in the next House of Representatives election.

“We will face a very tough uphill road from here,” Baba said at the party meeting. “If we achieve the target, we can show the people a novel parliamentary debate.”

The party is poised to work to consolidate its foothold across the country.