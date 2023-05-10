- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Hayashi to Attend Meeting of EU, Indo-Pacific Ministers
11:18 JST, May 10, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday that he will visit Sweden from Friday through Monday to attend a meeting of European Union and Indo-Pacific ministers.
The EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, hosted by the European side, will be held on Saturday in the Swedish capital of Stockholm.
Hayashi attended last year’s session, held in Paris, online.
The minister said at a press conference on Tuesday that Indo-Pacific affairs will be one of the main topics of discussions at the Group of Seven summit to be held in Hiroshima from May 19.
Noting that the security of Europe and that of the Indo-Pacific are inseparable, Hayashi added, “Cooperation between allies is becoming increasingly important.”
He indicated that he will work on strengthening ties with European nations.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tokyo’s Kabukicho District Gets New Nighttime Attraction
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Snow Man’s Ren Meguro Melts Hearts with Hot Acting
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- EU Foreign Policy Chief: Unacceptable for China to Give Russia Military Support