Hayashi to Attend Meeting of EU, Indo-Pacific Ministers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday that he will visit Sweden from Friday through Monday to attend a meeting of European Union and Indo-Pacific ministers.

The EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, hosted by the European side, will be held on Saturday in the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

Hayashi attended last year’s session, held in Paris, online.

The minister said at a press conference on Tuesday that Indo-Pacific affairs will be one of the main topics of discussions at the Group of Seven summit to be held in Hiroshima from May 19.

Noting that the security of Europe and that of the Indo-Pacific are inseparable, Hayashi added, “Cooperation between allies is becoming increasingly important.”

He indicated that he will work on strengthening ties with European nations.