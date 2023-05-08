Kishida Attends Yoon-hosted Korean Barbecue Dinner Party

Courtesy of the South Korean presidential office

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko, right, share a meal with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee.

SEOUL — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday attended a dinner party hosted by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol following their summit meeting earlier in the day.

The meal featured charcoal-grilled Korean beef and Korean pancake made with premium fish, as well as traditional dishes such as gujeolpan and japchae. The two leaders also enjoyed Korea’s finest cold sake, according to Japanese and South Korean sources.

In light of the attack on Kishida in Wakayama in April, the event was held at Yoon’s official residence to maximize security.

A planned after-party was canceled due to a powerful earthquake that struck the Noto area of Ishikawa Prefecture.