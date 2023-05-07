Home>POLITICS>POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

PM Kishida Departs Tokyo for South Korea for Talks With President Yoon

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida departs Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:25 JST, May 7, 2023

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida departed Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Sunday morning for a two-day trip to South Korea. He is scheduled to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in the afternoon in Seoul.

The visit is intended to strengthen Japan-South Korea relations through resuming reciprocal visits, an initiative agreed upon during the leaders’ Tokyo summit meeting in March.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING