PM Kishida Departs Tokyo for South Korea for Talks With President Yoon
11:25 JST, May 7, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida departed Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Sunday morning for a two-day trip to South Korea. He is scheduled to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in the afternoon in Seoul.
The visit is intended to strengthen Japan-South Korea relations through resuming reciprocal visits, an initiative agreed upon during the leaders’ Tokyo summit meeting in March.
