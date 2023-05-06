Foreign Minister Hayashi, Chilean Counterpart Agree on Enhancing Mineral Supply Chains

AP

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who is on a diplomatic tour of Central and South America, held discussions with his Chilean counterpart, Alberto van Klaveren, in Santiago on Thursday morning local time.

The two diplomats reached a consensus on advancing bilateral relations to reinforce the supply chains for essential mineral resources, including copper.

During the meeting, Hayashi welcomed the Trans-Pacific Partnership [TPP] taking effect for Chile in February, and confirmed that both countries will work closely together.

During a separate meeting Wednesday morning in Lima, Hayashi engaged in talks with Peruvian Foreign Minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi. Hayashi emphasized the growing significance of Peru as a producer of mineral resources and agreed with his Peruvian counterpart to strengthen economic ties through cooperation between the public and private sectors.