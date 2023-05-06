- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Foreign Minister Hayashi, Chilean Counterpart Agree on Enhancing Mineral Supply Chains
15:10 JST, May 6, 2023
Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who is on a diplomatic tour of Central and South America, held discussions with his Chilean counterpart, Alberto van Klaveren, in Santiago on Thursday morning local time.
The two diplomats reached a consensus on advancing bilateral relations to reinforce the supply chains for essential mineral resources, including copper.
During the meeting, Hayashi welcomed the Trans-Pacific Partnership [TPP] taking effect for Chile in February, and confirmed that both countries will work closely together.
During a separate meeting Wednesday morning in Lima, Hayashi engaged in talks with Peruvian Foreign Minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi. Hayashi emphasized the growing significance of Peru as a producer of mineral resources and agreed with his Peruvian counterpart to strengthen economic ties through cooperation between the public and private sectors.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Harvard Graduate, 26, Named Youngest Mayor in Japan’s History
-
Japan Panel Proposes Abolition of Foreign Technical Trainee Program
-
Japan Election: LDP Candidate Eri Arfiya Wins A Seat in Chiba
-
Japan Aims to Tackle ‘Disruptive Disinformation’ from Abroad
-
North Korean Missile Launch Triggers J-Alert in Hokkaido
JN ACCESS RANKING