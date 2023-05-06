- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan Minister Talks Technical Intern Program with Vietnam Counterpart
13:05 JST, May 6, 2023
HANOI — Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato discussed Japan’s ongoing review of the foreign technical intern training program with his Vietnamese counterpart on Friday during his trip to Vietnam.
After his meeting with Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs Minister Dao Ngoc Dung, Kato spoke to the press about Japan’s aim to abolish the current system.
“I explained [to Dao] that we are focusing on securing workers while trying to maintain the program,” Kato said.
