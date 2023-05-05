Home>POLITICS>POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

LDP Lawmakers Meet with Tsai during Taiwan Visit

Courtesy of Taiwan Presidential Office
Norikazu Suzuki, left, meets with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, right, in Taipei on Thursday.

By Takahiro Suzuki / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

13:27 JST, May 5, 2023

TAIPEI — House of Representatives Liberal Democratic Party members, among others, met Thursday with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei.

With China apparently in mind, the Director of the LDP’s Youth Division, lower house member Norikazu Suzuki, said: “We will not tolerate unilateral changes to the status quo by force or coercion. Japan and Taiwan should cooperate to send a message to the international community,” according to the Taiwan Presidential Office. In response, Tsai called for “continuing cooperation to achieve even more through the Taiwan-Japan friendship.”

Akiko Santo, former President of the House of Councillors, also met Tsai on the day, and promised support for Taiwan to exercise its strengths in international organizations.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING