LDP Lawmakers Meet with Tsai during Taiwan Visit

Courtesy of Taiwan Presidential Office

Norikazu Suzuki, left, meets with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, right, in Taipei on Thursday.

TAIPEI — House of Representatives Liberal Democratic Party members, among others, met Thursday with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei.

With China apparently in mind, the Director of the LDP’s Youth Division, lower house member Norikazu Suzuki, said: “We will not tolerate unilateral changes to the status quo by force or coercion. Japan and Taiwan should cooperate to send a message to the international community,” according to the Taiwan Presidential Office. In response, Tsai called for “continuing cooperation to achieve even more through the Taiwan-Japan friendship.”

Akiko Santo, former President of the House of Councillors, also met Tsai on the day, and promised support for Taiwan to exercise its strengths in international organizations.