- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
LDP Lawmakers Meet with Tsai during Taiwan Visit
13:27 JST, May 5, 2023
TAIPEI — House of Representatives Liberal Democratic Party members, among others, met Thursday with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei.
With China apparently in mind, the Director of the LDP’s Youth Division, lower house member Norikazu Suzuki, said: “We will not tolerate unilateral changes to the status quo by force or coercion. Japan and Taiwan should cooperate to send a message to the international community,” according to the Taiwan Presidential Office. In response, Tsai called for “continuing cooperation to achieve even more through the Taiwan-Japan friendship.”
Akiko Santo, former President of the House of Councillors, also met Tsai on the day, and promised support for Taiwan to exercise its strengths in international organizations.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Harvard Graduate, 26, Named Youngest Mayor in Japan’s History
-
Japan Panel Proposes Abolition of Foreign Technical Trainee Program
-
Japan Election: LDP Candidate Eri Arfiya Wins A Seat in Chiba
-
North Korean Missile Launch Triggers J-Alert in Hokkaido
-
Japan Aims to Tackle ‘Disruptive Disinformation’ from Abroad
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tokyo’s Nezu Shrine Hosts Riot of Colorful Azaleas
- Tokyo’s Kabukicho District Gets New Nighttime Attraction
- Snow Man’s Ren Meguro Melts Hearts with Hot Acting
- EU Foreign Policy Chief: Unacceptable for China to Give Russia Military Support
- JAPAN GOVERNMENT SAYS MISSILE MAY FALL OFF HOKKAIDO AROUND 800 A.M. JAPAN TIME