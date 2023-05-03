LDP’s Motegi, Blinken Vow Stronger Ties with Global South

Courtesy of U.S. Department of State via Jiji Press

Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, left, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are seen Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (Jiji Press) — Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Tuesday that their countries will strengthen ties with the so-called Global South.

After meeting with Blinken at the Department of State, Motegi told reporters that countries in the Global South are facing different challenges. “It’s important to take an approach based on each country’s needs,” he noted.

The Global South includes emerging and developing countries that are distancing themselves from both the U.S.-European and China-Russia sides.

Meanwhile, Motegi criticized as “unacceptable” a South Korean opposition lawmaker’s landing on Takeshima islets.

The same day, Motegi also had separate talks with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Bob Menendez, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Motegi is slated to visit Mexico and Cuba before returning home on Saturday.