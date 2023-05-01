Many Lawmakers to Travel Abroad during Golden Week Holiday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Airplanes are seen at Haneda Airport in Tokyo in February.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Scores of Japanese lawmakers are expected to travel abroad during this year’s Golden Week holiday period between Saturday and early May as the novel coronavirus crisis is subsiding.

According to official reports dated Thursday from both chambers of the Diet, 75 lawmakers, excluding Cabinet ministers, are planning to make overseas trips during the period, almost on par with the figure in 2019, before the pandemic.