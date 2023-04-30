Cherry Blossom Tree Planted by Abe in Moscow Marks 10 Years

Russian Academy of Sciences’ botanical garden via Jiji Press

A cherry tree planted by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, back right, and the one by Abe’s father, former Foreign Minister Shintaro Abe, are seen at the Japanese garden of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ botanical garden on April 24.

MOSCOW (Jiji Press) — Sunday will mark a decade since the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe planted a cherry tree sapling in Moscow with the hope of developing Japan-Russia ties, which now seems to be further out of reach.

The cherry tree was planted at the Japanese garden of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ botanical garden by Abe on April 30, 2013, during his official visit to Russia.

It was as tall as an adult at the time and is now more than double in height.

In contrast to the growth of the cherry tree, relations between Tokyo and Moscow have ceased to progress and are instead deteriorating due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which started in February 2022.

According to a garden official, the recent warm weather in Moscow resulted in a cherry tree planted at the same garden in 1986 by Abe’s father, former Foreign Minister Shintaro Abe, reaching full bloom earlier than usual on April 22.

The younger Abe’s cherry tree, located across the walking path from it, started to bloom the following day. The blossoms lasted five days.